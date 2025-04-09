Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 168,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after buying an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

