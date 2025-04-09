Brookline Capital Management Predicts FBRX Q2 Earnings

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Forte Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($12.12) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBRX. TD Cowen started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,639,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

