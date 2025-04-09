Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at UBS Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

