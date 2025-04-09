Byrna Technologies (BYRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 10th. Analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BYRN opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $341.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

