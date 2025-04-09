Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHI opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.33.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
