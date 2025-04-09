Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 378,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,990,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.
Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.
