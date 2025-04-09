Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.70. 1,493,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,003,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Up 8.1 %

Calibre Mining Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.