California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,569,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 165,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,991,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,549 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Synaptics Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other news, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

