California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $6,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $3,914,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,293,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502,154 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Trading Down 12.1 %

NASDAQ IQ opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IQ shares. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

