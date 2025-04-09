California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.