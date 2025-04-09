California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,226 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $468.28 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $409.22 and a 12-month high of $614.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.84. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

