California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,825 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,957,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,457,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W lowered DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DV opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

