Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 78,567 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 122,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.34. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.