Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading 7.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.37. 3,362,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,886,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after buying an additional 151,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129,123 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 547,578 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $58,070,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

