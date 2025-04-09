Capula Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155,577 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 19,109 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $125,928.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,464.35. The trade was a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $43,381.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,546 shares in the company, valued at $616,468.14. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,256 shares of company stock worth $238,014 in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $295.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

