Capula Management Ltd Invests $271,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

