Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Stellantis by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

