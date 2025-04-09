Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 117,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56.

About Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V)

(Get Free Report)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.