CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 8.3 %

CEL-SCI stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEL-SCI stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of CEL-SCI worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

