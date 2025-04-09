Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.22. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 45,624 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($16.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by ($58.15). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,386.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.78% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

Further Reading

