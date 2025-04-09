Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

CNC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

