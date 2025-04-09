CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 164.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,331 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.