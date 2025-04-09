CenterBook Partners LP Buys 30,181 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 374.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in NICE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in NICE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.49.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

