CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 635.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 69,687 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

