CenterBook Partners LP Has $10 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 131,459 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE TDS opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

