Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 98,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 575,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNTA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $91,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,271.85. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $867,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $6,771,606.46. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,168 shares of company stock worth $4,309,568 over the last 90 days. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,623 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,994,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,823 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,744,000 after buying an additional 924,027 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 710,936 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

