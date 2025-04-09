Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 95,304 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 170,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

