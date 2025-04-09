Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,285 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $26,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after buying an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

