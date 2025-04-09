Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.