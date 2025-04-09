Cerity Partners LLC Has $18.93 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,273,000 after buying an additional 326,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $871,063,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,416,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,382,000 after buying an additional 819,158 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,980. The trade was a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. The trade was a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $255.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.77 and a 200-day moving average of $238.14. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $273.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

