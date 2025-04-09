Cerity Partners LLC Has $20.94 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,653 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $297,122,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 23,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,867,000 after purchasing an additional 603,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Target by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,538,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after purchasing an additional 488,346 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $173.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

