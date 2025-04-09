Cerity Partners LLC Has $31.70 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,731 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $31,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

AWK opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

