Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,641,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,680,000 after buying an additional 253,740 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 736,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

