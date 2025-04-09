Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,998 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $402,828,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $198,051,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after buying an additional 1,450,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Truist Financial by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,031,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after buying an additional 999,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

TFC opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

