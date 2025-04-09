Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 81,778 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of IVW stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
