Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXE

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -55.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.