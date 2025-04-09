Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

