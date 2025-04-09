Churchill China (LON:CHH) Announces Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.97%.
Churchill China Stock Performance
LON CHH opened at GBX 588 ($7.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 541.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 689.56. The company has a market cap of £64.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. Churchill China has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.97).
