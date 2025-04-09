Churchill China (LON:CHH) Announces Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Churchill China Stock Performance

LON CHH opened at GBX 588 ($7.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 541.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 689.56. The company has a market cap of £64.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. Churchill China has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.97).

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

