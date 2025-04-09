CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 278.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.49 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

