CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

AVEM stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.