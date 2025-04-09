CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $92,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,865,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,906,000 after purchasing an additional 204,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Yext by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,082,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yext by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $707.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Yext

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

