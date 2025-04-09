CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 145,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

View Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.