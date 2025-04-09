CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,758 TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,742,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.