CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Infosys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $4,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 123,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 266,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

View Our Latest Report on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.