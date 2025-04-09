CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.93. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

