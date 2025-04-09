CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,749,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,610,834.02. This trade represents a 0.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,280. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 720,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,187. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $434.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

