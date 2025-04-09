CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,320 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,675,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,866,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,192,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 224,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.