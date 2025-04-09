CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 761,345 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 800,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110,924 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of URA opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

