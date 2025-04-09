Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 2.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $62,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $190.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $162.16 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

