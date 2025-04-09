Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,134 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $51,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,146,000 after acquiring an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.58.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $190.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.